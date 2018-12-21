PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The former president of a St. Helens-based manufacture’s labor union has pleaded guilty to concealing or destroying the union’s financial records, particularly receipts of union purchases he made for his personal gain.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 43-year-old John Burgess of Hillsboro entered the pleas Thursday.

Prosecutors say he embezzled more than $32,000 and destroyed the union records to cover it up.

The government will recommend that he face five years of probation for the misdemeanor.

Burgess served as president of Pacific Stainless Products Employees Association Local 304 from 2008 through January 2016. The union represents about 140 employees at the manufacturer where they make stainless steel equipment used in food service, architectural, biomedical and other industries.

In January, Burgess was fired. He turned in his union debit card but didn’t turn over the union’s financial records.

