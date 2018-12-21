SEARCY, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate who walked away from a north Arkansas hospital is back in custody.

Prairie County Sheriff Rick Hickman says the inmate, 29-year-old Justin Hall, was taken to a Searcy hospital on Thursday morning because he “was supposedly having a seizure.” Hickman tells The Daily Citizen that Hall was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and did not have a deputy escort.

According to the sheriff, Hall left the hospital, which prompted an emergency lockdown at a nearby school. He says Hall was captured later Thursday near the hospital.

The sheriff says “miscommunication” led to Hall being unaccompanied at the hospital.

Hall had been detained in the Prairie County jail on a drug-related charge.

