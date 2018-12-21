JERUSALEM (AP) - One month after the shooting of an Associated Press cameraman in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military still has not commented on the incident or provided updates about the status of an investigation.

Rashed Rashid was covering a protest near Gaza’s border with Israel on Nov. 19 when he was shot in the left ankle, apparently by Israeli fire. Rashid was wearing protective gear that clearly identified himself as a journalist and was with a crowd of other journalists some 600 meters (660 yards) away from the Israeli border when he was hit.

Rashid, 47, was allowed to enter Israel for medical treatment for multiple fractures and a gaping hole in his left leg.

At the time of the shooting, the AP urged the army to conduct a thorough investigation.





