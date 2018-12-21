ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was fatally shot before crashing on an interstate highway.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was driving on Interstate 44 late Thursday when someone shot him. He lost control and struck another vehicle before coming to a rest against a median near downtown.

The man died at the scene. Police say they have no suspects.

The driver in the car that was struck had minor injuries but declined medical treatment.





