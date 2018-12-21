FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - A man has been imprisoned for setting fire to a vehicle in the parking garage of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.

The Messenger reports that 22-year-old Terrell Adams had pleaded guilty to arson and criminal mischief. He was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

Adams admitted at the sentencing hearing that he set fire to the vehicle of an acquaintance that was parked in the garage on Sept. 4. That fire led spread, damaging at least 10 vehicles and causing structural damage to the garage.

