RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A man who has agreed to take in a former Rapid City priest accused of sexually touching a 13-year-old girl says some of his neighbors are “over-the-top” angry about the situation.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 38-year-old John Praveen was released from jail Thursday afternoon after someone paid for his recently reduced $10,000 cash-only bond. Brad Blauvelt, who volunteered to house Praveen, says the woman who paid the bond asked to remain anonymous.

Blauvelt says he may ask to take a leave of absence from his job as a network administrator for Rapid City Area Schools so he can stay home and supervise Praveen at all times. He says he has to do something to “calm the neighbors down.”

A judge say Praveen must wear an ankle monitor.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com





