LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing the Lincoln home of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.

Lancaster County District Court records say 21-year-old Andrew Williams entered the plea Thursday. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Frost told police on July 29 that burglars entered an unlocked garage door at his house, which was unoccupied while being renovated.

Football helmets and artwork were reported missing, along with the athletic shoes. Frost originally reported 14 championship rings from his time at three schools as a player and coach also were taken. The rings were later found in the garage.

Two teenagers also have been accused of involvement.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.