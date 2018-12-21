DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - A man sentenced to life in prison without parole has been ordered released by an Atlanta-area judge.

News outlets report 45-year-old Christopher Williams had his sentence overturned Thursday in DeKalb County Superior Court.

Williams was sentenced in 2000 for being the unarmed lookout during a liquor store robbery in which no one was injured. The gunman got 10 years in prison, but Georgia’s mandatory minimum sentencing laws required Williams to receive his term because he had an armed robbery conviction as a teenager.

County District Attorney Sherry Boston says she agreed to Williams’ release mostly because the state General Assembly changed the laws in 2013, allowing judges more discretion in sentencing.

Aaron Littman, one of Williams' attorneys with the Southern Center for Human Rights, says he shows he's been rehabilitated.





