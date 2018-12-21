CHICAGO (AP) - A prison inmate whose murder conviction for a 1990 double murder was overturned this week by a judge after he contended he was beaten by Chicago police into confessing will be tried again and won’t be released from custody until January at the earliest.

Gerald Reed had hoped charges would be dropped or he’d be freed on bond while awaiting trial. But Friday, the prosecutor said he’d try Reed again and the judge ordered that Reed remain in custody at least until a Jan. 9 bond hearing.

In recent years dozens of inmates who allege they were tortured by a notorious squad of Chicago police detectives under the command of disgraced former Cmdr. Jon Burge from the 1970s until 1991 have won new trials or had charges against them dropped





