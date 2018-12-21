JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A top Mississippi lawmaker arrested for the third time on suspicion of drunken driving is apologizing for causing “embarrassment” to friends, family and colleagues.

Senate President Pro Tempore Terry Burton told The Associated Press in a statement Friday that he would consider professional counseling.

The 62-year-old Republican was arrested Wednesday in Starkville and charged with DUI second offense and failure to maintain proper lane. He was released on $992 bail.

Burton pleaded guilty after a 2014 DUI arrest in Brandon. He was acquitted after a 2016 DUI arrest in Scott County when a judge ruled that cough syrup and breath spray that Burton said he used right after an accident must have caused a false positive on a breath test.

Burton has been a senator since 1992.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.