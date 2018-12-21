LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A man convicted of a 1988 double murder in western Nebraska is seeking a new trial based on new evidence and sworn testimony from two women that a different man is responsible.

Attorneys for Jeffrey J. Boppre presented the evidence Thursday in a motion in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Boppre is serving two life sentences for the murders of Richard Valdez and Sharon Condon in a Scottsbluff home. Boppre has maintained for three decades he was framed, but the Nebraska judicial system has upheld his 1989 convictions numerous times.

The filing includes testimony from Sheila Janis that another man, John Yellowboy, admitted to the killings after kidnapping her and raping her at the murder scene. Another woman, Melissa Martinez, says she was hiding in the home during the murders.





