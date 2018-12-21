ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was injured after he was assaulted during a traffic stop in southern Minnesota.

The patrol says the trooper pulled over a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Interstate 90 in Blue Earth County. Several occupants of the vehicle beat up the trooper and fled the scene.

After a brief pursuit was called off, the vehicle was found abandoned in Albert Lea and two suspects were arrested at a bar. The suspects have not yet been identified.

Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson says the suspects were seen throwing several bricks of marijuana out of their vehicle on the interstate.

The trooper was conscious and stable when he was taken to United Hospital in Blue Earth. He has not been identified.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.