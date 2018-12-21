By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Updated: 12:36 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had surgery to remove cancerous growths from her left lung, the Court announced Friday.

“Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease,” the Supreme Court’s office of Public Information said in a statement Friday, first reported by Politico. The growths were discovered in November.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide