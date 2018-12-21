Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had surgery to remove cancerous growths from her left lung, the Court announced Friday.
“Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease,” the Supreme Court’s office of Public Information said in a statement Friday, first reported by Politico. The growths were discovered in November.
