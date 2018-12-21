Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had surgery to remove cancerous growths from her left lung, the court announced Friday.

“Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease,” the Supreme Court’s office of Public Information said in a statement Friday, first reported by Politico. The growths were discovered in November.

The 85-year-old justice “underwent a pulmonary lobectomy today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City,” the high court’s statement said, adding that the nodules in her lower left lung were discovered “incidentally” during tests to treat rib fractures suffered in a fall Nov. 7.

“According to the thoracic surgeon, Valerie W. Rusch, … both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation,” the statement said. “Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease.”

The court said scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.

“Currently, no further treatment is planned,” the statement said. “Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. Updates will be provided as they become available.”





