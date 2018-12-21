By - Associated Press - Friday, December 21, 2018

FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) - The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy is OK after being attacked by a baseball bat-wielding suspect, who was shot.

The assault occurred early Friday morning in the community of Fallbrook.

Lt. Dave Perkins tells The San Diego Union-Tribune the suspect was taken to a hospital.

No further details have been released.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide