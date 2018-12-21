FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) - The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy is OK after being attacked by a baseball bat-wielding suspect, who was shot.
The assault occurred early Friday morning in the community of Fallbrook.
Lt. Dave Perkins tells The San Diego Union-Tribune the suspect was taken to a hospital.
No further details have been released.
