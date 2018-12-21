SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana man says he smashed the window of a car to stop shoplifters outside a busy store.
Eric Cordell says he needed six stitches for his injuries, but he was able to recover a bag of coats stolen from a TJ Maxx in Schererville on Dec. 4.
Cordell was leaving the store after buying gift cards when he heard a woman say that a man had taken a bag. He chased the thief, who got into a car, and then smashed the window with his elbow. Cordell tells the Post-Tribune , “I don’t know what I was thinking.”
The thief gave up the bag and drove off with an accomplice. Schererville police were able to track down the vehicle. Spokesman Brian Neyhart says charges are pending.
