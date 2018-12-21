DARBY, Pa. (AP) - Police have charged an 18-year-old with murder in connection to the fatal beating of a retired postal worker in Pennsylvania.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s office announced the teen’s arrest Thursday, saying he is also facing charges of robbery and related offenses.

Darby Borough Police say they found 57-year-old Brad Hayes with severe injuries in the backseat of his car in October 2017.

Hayes was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say surveillance video captured a man beating Hayes outside of his car and then putting him in the backseat.

Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland says the teen acknowledged his role in the beating and told police he did not intend to kill the man.





