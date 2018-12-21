BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Police have charged two teens in connection to an attempted sexual assault at a Vermont high school.

Both 17-year-old Ethan Burachowski and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Grace Pierce, entered not guilty pleas during their arraignment Thursday.

Authorities say Burachowski assaulted a fellow 17-year-old student at Spaulding High School in November while Pierce recorded video.

Burachowski is charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault and aggravated disorderly conduct.

Pierce is charged with aiding in the commission of assault, disorderly conduct and distributing indecent material to a minor.

Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault says it was “clearly an abusive and harassing situation.”

Burachowski could face life in prison if convicted.

He and the victim are no longer enrolled at the school.





