1:55 p.m.

Cable and internet provider Comcast is defending itself against a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by Minnesota’s attorney general.

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the company has overcharged thousands of consumers for cable TV packages, charged them for unordered equipment and services, and failed to deliver on promised Visa gift cards.

Comcast spokeswoman Jill Hornbacher says the facts don’t support the allegations from Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson. She says Comcast fully discloses all charges, fees and promotional requirements.

The spokeswoman says Comcast would “like nothing more than to work collaboratively” with the attorney general’s office to address the complaints it has raised. But she says Swanson’s office has “largely ignored” the company’s efforts to do so.

12 p.m.

Minnesota’s attorney general is suing Comcast/Xfinity, alleging the company has overcharged thousands of consumers for cable TV packages, charged them for unordered equipment and services, and failed to deliver on promised Visa gift cards.

Attorney General Lori Swanson says the lawsuit follows more than two years of investigation.

The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis on Friday, alleges consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices. It seeks a court order to stop Comcast’s allegedly deceptive business practices, and for unspecified amounts of restitution, civil penalties and legal fees.

Swanson says a trial is underway in a similar lawsuit in Washington state, and that Comcast recently agreed to settle a similar case in Massachusetts.

Comcast representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.





