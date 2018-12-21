SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah lawmaker is proposing a measure that would hold gun owners liable if they lend out a firearm that’s used in a crime.

Democratic state Rep.-elect Andrew Stoddard is calling the measure “Lauren’s Law,” named after the 21-year-old University of Utah student who was shot to death in October by a man she briefly dated.

Authorities say 37-year-old Melvin Rowland had borrowed a gun from a friend before killing Lauren McCluskey, a track athlete and a senior communications major. Rowland killed himself as police closed in.

Stoddard’s measure aims to codify a liability to make it easier for people to pursue civil damages.

Under state law, it’s illegal for gun owners to knowingly loan weapons to people who cannot legally possess a gun or intend to commit a crime.





