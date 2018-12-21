LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a woman stole credit card information to buy Nebraska football tickets and sell them online.

Lancaster County Court records say 32-year-old Ana Rivera is charged with one count of identity theft and two counts of theft by deception. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press. Rivera’s next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Police say Rivera took the card information of at least 10 customers while working at a Capital One office. Police say Rivera bought nearly 340 tickets between September and November and sold an unspecified number. Investigators traced the original purchases to Rivera, who’d been arrested in another identity theft case last month.





