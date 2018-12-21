KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for her role in the robbery and killing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The Kansas City Star reports Alora Mendoza was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months for reckless second-degree murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Joselyn Ybarra. She pleaded guilty in November.

Ybarra was killed on June 2. Relatives say Ybarra was 12 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

Mendoza admitted that she set up Ybarra to be robbed by a co-defendant. Ybarra was shot by the co-defendant during the robbery attempt.

