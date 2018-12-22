President Trump is not backing off his demand for $5 billion for border security that includes a physical barrier as he negates with Senate Democrats to end the partial government shutdown, administration officials said Saturday.

The partial shutdown affecting about 25 percent of the federal government began Saturday because of a dispute over border security funding, with Senate Democrats dead set against funding a border wall that was Mr. Trump’s top campaign promise.

The president has backed off plans for a concrete wall but he still wants $5 billion for some sort of barrier.

“We need $5 billion in physical barriers. We are open to a lot of options along those lines,” said a senior administration official.





