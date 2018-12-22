President Trump took to Twitter nearly 12 hours into the partial government shutdown to say he’s hard at work and suggested Democrats and Republicans aren’t any closer to reaching a deal.

He claimed media reports about the funding standoff and U.S. troops pulling out of Syria are “mostly” fake.

“I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay,” the president tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Democratic leaders have said they won’t give the president more than $1.6 billion for his border wall, but he’s demanding $5 billion.

The two sides have been trying to reach an agreement, with Vice President Mike Pence, White House adviser Jared Kushner and the president’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney attempting to broker a deal between the two sides on Capitol Hill Friday, hours before the government shut down at midnight.

On top of the funding showdown, the president has also been facing criticism for his decision to pull troops out of Syria.

Several of his top national security leaders are resigning in protest, including Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who announced his retirement earlier this week.

But on Saturday, the president stood firm on his decision regarding the pullout.

“On Syria, we were originally…going to be there for three months, and that was seven years ago - we never left. When I became President, ISIS was going wild. Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We’re coming home!” he tweeted.





