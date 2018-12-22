By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 22, 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Police say they have arrested an Ohio suspect who law enforcement officials say was involved in a November murder.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 36-year-old Silas Thomas Hill II was arrested early Saturday morning after police received a tip. He is currently awaiting extradition.

Hill is one of three suspects in the murder of 42-year-old Dewayne Madison in Columbus, Ohio on November 8.

Investigators say Madison was killed in an apartment following an argument. After being shot, Madison got into a vehicle and attempted to drive away but crashed into a parked car and plowed through a brick wall.


