PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say the man found dead in a Portland motel was shot.
A housekeeper at a Motel 6 found the body Friday.
Police identified the man as 18-year-old Ian Olson of St. Helens.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determine Olson died of “homicidal violence” from a gunshot wound.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.