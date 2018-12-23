By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 23, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say the man found dead in a Portland motel was shot.

A housekeeper at a Motel 6 found the body Friday.

Police identified the man as 18-year-old Ian Olson of St. Helens.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determine Olson died of “homicidal violence” from a gunshot wound.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide