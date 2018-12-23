Sen. Bob Corker, Tennessee Republican, criticized President Trump over his determination to secure funding for a border wall, calling it a “made-up fight.”

“This is a made-up fight so the president can look like he’s fighting, but even if he wins, our borders are going to be insecure,” Mr. Corker said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Mr. Corker, a frequent critic of the president, said the White House is proposing the wrong solution, arguing that the focus should be on more sophisticated technology.

“It’s not unlike going to the Pentagon and saying, ‘Look, we need to buy fighters, and we have stealth fighters, and they’re supersonic technology and they have precision guided missiles but no, let’s use the Wright brothers,’” said Mr. Corker.

He added, “And so It’s not just about the money, it’s what we’re spending it on.”

Mr. Trump and Democratic leaders are locked in a stalemate over his demand to fund a border wall, prompting a partial shutdown of the federal government.

“We could secure our borders. We could solve this problem. This is made-up fight,” Mr. Corker said.

The president tweeted Sunday that technology is fine but that the wall is essential, saying that “it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works!”

The only way to stop drugs, gangs, human trafficking, criminal elements and much else from coming into our Country is with a Wall or Barrier. Drones and all of the rest are wonderful and lots of fun, but it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018





