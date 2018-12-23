President Trump is widely expected to seek reelection in 2020, but Sen. Bob Corker said his decision could boil down to what happens in the next three months.

The Tennessee Republican, who questioned in April whether Mr. Trump would run again, said the next quarter will be pivotal from both an economic and foreign-policy standpoint.

“I think this next three months could well determine whether he decides to run again or not,” said Mr. Corker on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think it’s going to be very important for our country that the United States Senate really dig in and make sure we don’t make other colossal mistakes as it relates to foreign policy. I think the stage is going to be set, and we’ll see.”

He added, “Again, only he knows what he’s going to do, but we’ll see.”

Mr. Corker, a Trump critic who will step down after 12 years next month, demurred when asked if he wanted the president to run again.

“It doesn’t matter what I want or don’t want,” he said.

“I think it’s going to be very important for our country that the United States Senate really dig in and make sure we don’t make other colossal mistakes as it relates to foreign policy,” outgoing GOP Sen. @BobCorker says. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/vcPAxaR5v5 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 23, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.