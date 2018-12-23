DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia police officer and a woman are in stable condition after they were shot during a domestic incident involving an armed man.

News outlets report the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Decatur.

DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy says officers were responding to a domestic violence call and heard gunshots from inside the apartment.

Police say the suspect held a gun to the woman’s head and then went back inside, prompting a standoff. After hearing additional gunshots, officers entered the apartment and found a woman with a gunshot wound. While searching the home, authorities say an officer accidentally fired a shotgun. The round struck the ground and ricocheted into an officer.

The officer was treated for his injuries and released.





