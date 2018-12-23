ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a northern Wisconsin driver had her three children along in the car while she and her mother were using marijuana.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled over the vehicle in Ashland Thursday afternoon because the vehicle’s windows were too dark.

The patrol says a 21-year-old Washburn woman gave the trooper a grinder with marijuana and the children’s grandmother handed the officer a marijuana pipe.

The children in the vehicle were between the ages of 1 month and 2 years old.

The mother was jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence with children as passengers and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. It’s not clear if she has been formerly charged.

