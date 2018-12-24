CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities are searching for a suspect police say robbed a southwest Ohio racino employee at gunpoint.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says an aggravated robbery took place Monday at 2:14 a.m. EST in Belterra Park parking lot. The park just east of Cincinnati offers gambling and horse racing.
Police say an employee was getting into his vehicle when a male suspect brandishing a rifle demanded money. Police say he escaped with an undetermined amount of cash.
No one was injured.
Police are still investigating.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Belterra is considered a racino, not casino.
