NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for the former secretary for imprisoned financier Bernard Madoff is asking that she be released from prison in March.
Attorney Roland Riopelle says 70-year-old Annette Bongiorno will have served two thirds of her six-year prison term by March 19 and should be released then.
He cited a law signed by President Donald Trump last week permitting judges to order some prisoners released to home confinement after serving two-thirds of a sentence.
He says her advanced age makes her eligible.
Bongiorno was among five Madoff employees convicted for their roles in a scheme that cost thousands of investors about $20 billion. She was sentenced in 2014.
Bongiorno maintained she was unaware of history’s biggest Ponzi scheme.
Madoff is serving 150 years in prison.
