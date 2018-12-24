By - Associated Press - Monday, December 24, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man is dead after two shooting victims drove themselves to a Kansas City fire station.

The Kansas City Star reports that the man and woman arrived Sunday night. They were rushed to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was being treated for life-threatening wounds.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the shooting happened. The investigation is ongoing.

