LOWELL, Mass. (AP) - A 43-year-old Massachusetts man who stabbed another man outside of a party during a fight in 2017 has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Lowell Sun reports that Khin Vieng was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Police say Vieng, his nephew, Brandon Vieng, and Kevin Kan all assaulted the victim after he got into a fight with Vieng’s nephew. Prosecutors say they kicked and punched the 19-year-old victim before Vieng stabbed him. Police say Khin Vieng had to be restrained.

Brandon Vieng and Kan face assault charges in the case. Both men are due back in court on Thursday.

