NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Authorities in North Las Vegas say a motorcyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash.

KVVU-TV reports that North Las Vegas police say the crash occurred Saturday around 4:30 a.m. near Craig Road and North Lamb Boulevard.

Investigators say a 53-year-old man on a motorcycle was stopped at a red light when he was rear-ended by an SUV.

The driver fled the scene and has not been located.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His name has not been released.

