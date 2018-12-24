By - Associated Press - Monday, December 24, 2018

COVE CITY, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorist is charged with driving while impaired and other offenses after a head-on collision in which a 70-year-old man was killed.

WITN in Greenville reports the patrol said Daniel McGhee of Cove City was killed when car was struck by a pickup truck that crossed the center line on N.C. Highway 55 on Sunday. Both vehicles landed in a ditch.

Trooper L.E. Boone said there were two other passengers inside McGhee’s car, and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers also charged 30-year-old Justin Weatherington with driving left of center and driving with license revoked. His status couldn’t be determined Monday.

___

Information from: WITN-TV, http://www.witn.com/


