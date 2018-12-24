INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police in Indianapolis say that a body found over the weekend in a large trash bin is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called about 10 a.m. Sunday after someone discovered the body in the bin at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

The victim’s name has not been released. The Marion County coroner’s office was trying to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Police say Monday that an autopsy was to be conducted.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.