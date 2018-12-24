PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a Phoenix man shot his ex-wife to death and then killed himself.

Phoenix police say officers were doing a welfare check at a home Sunday around 7:15 p.m. and forced their way inside after nobody came to the door.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says they found 36-year-old Jocelyn Casdorph and 47-year-old Victor Issa dead.

Thompson says a preliminary investigation indicates Issa shot Casdorph and then himself.

The investigation remains ongoing.





