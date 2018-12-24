LONDON (AP) - Sussex Police insist investigations into drone sightings around London’s Gatwick Airport are ongoing despite a comment from a senior detective that there may not have been any drones flying over the airport after all.

In a statement on Twitter late Sunday, police said 67 drone sightings had been made by the public, passengers, police officers as well as staff at the airport, which is about 30 miles (45 kilometers) south of London.

Police said: “We have recovered a damaged drone, we’re conducting house to house enquiries & taking statements from all who reported sightings.”

The statement came after Sussex Chief Detective Jason Tingley said it’s a “possibility” that there had not been drones in the area.





