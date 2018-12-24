By - Associated Press - Monday, December 24, 2018

ALLENDALE, S.C. (AP) - Police say a South Carolina toddler has been injured in a drive-by shooting.

Police said in a statement that the shooting happened Sunday evening in Allendale, around 80 miles south of Columbia.

Citing police, the Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports that several shots were fired at a home, and that one round hit a 3-year-old boy inside the house. The child was taken to a hospital. The newspaper reports that there was no word on his condition Monday.

Law enforcement is looking for anyone with information about the shooting.

