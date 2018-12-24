OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Police say a California man’s truck got stuck after he drove onto train tracks in western Washington state, delaying Amtrak and Burlington Northern train service.

The Olympian reports Centralia police arrested the 29-year-old man of Valley Village, California, on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing or delaying trains Friday night.

Police Sgt. David Clary says the driver left the truck and did not call authorities after his vehicle got stuck. A witness later notified police.

Clary says the secondary train tracks damaged the truck’s tires and wheels. The truck was stuck for about two hours.

While the truck was not on the main railroad line, Clary says service was delayed because Amtrak and Burlington Northern service operate with caution in the area.

___

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com





