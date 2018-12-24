President Trump announced Monday that Saudi Arabia will rebuild Syria once the U.S. pulls out of the region.
Mr. Trump complained earlier Monday that other allies were taking advantage of the U.S. protection, trade and military support.
Many critics have spoken out against the president’s plan to withdraw troops from Syria, arguing that it will create a dangerous power vacuum that will destabilize the region.
The president has maintained that Saudi Arabia is a close U.S. ally, despite the Senate holding the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for journalist Jamal Khassoggi’s death.
The White House has never taken a stance on whether the crown prince is responsible.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.