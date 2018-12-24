President Trump announced Monday that Saudi Arabia will rebuild Syria once the U.S. pulls out of the region.

Saudi Arabia has now agreed to spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria, instead of the United States. See? Isn’t it nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbors rather than a Great Country, the U.S., that is 5000 miles away. Thanks to Saudi A! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Mr. Trump complained earlier Monday that other allies were taking advantage of the U.S. protection, trade and military support.

Many critics have spoken out against the president’s plan to withdraw troops from Syria, arguing that it will create a dangerous power vacuum that will destabilize the region.

The president has maintained that Saudi Arabia is a close U.S. ally, despite the Senate holding the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for journalist Jamal Khassoggi’s death.

