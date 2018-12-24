President Trump on Monday slammed outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis, accusing him of being weak with military allies.

The president said ally nations are taking advantage of the U.S. protection, trade and military spending, something he would like to change.

“We are substantially subsidizing the Militaries of many VERY rich countries all over the world, while at the same time these countries take total advantage of the U.S., and our TAXPAYERS, on Trade,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “General Mattis did not see this as a problem. I DO, and it is being fixed!”

Mr. Mattis resigned Thursday in the wake of the president’s decision to withdraw from Syria. His resignation letter stressed the importance of maintaining close relationships with allies across the globe.

“Because you have the right to have a secretary of defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” he wrote.

Mr. Mattis‘ sudden departure sparked the president’s ire. He was slated to leave the administration in February, but Mr. Trump announced on Twitter Sunday that Deputy Secretary Patrick Shanahan will become the acting head of the department on Jan. 1.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.