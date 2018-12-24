President Trump’s order to create a military Space Force gave conspiracy theorists another tantalizing piece of evidence — some say the best yet — that the government is hiding the truth about extraterrestrial visitors.

The idea is that launching the Space Force will be a big step toward the government’s acknowledgment of extraterrestrials and technology gleaned from crashed alien spacecraft — what the UFO community calls “full disclosure.”

Making it all the more real, the Space Force plan pits Mr. Trump against his natural enemy: the “deep state” within the federal government. The deep state is also the keeper of alien secrets, according to UFO researchers.

“This is HUGE and something the Deep State does NOT want,” conspiracy theory filmmaker Jordan Sather posted on Twitter after Mr. Trump issued the surprise June 18 order for the Pentagon to start planning a Space Force.

“Understand that with the #SpaceForce, the advanced technologies (free energy, antigravity) kept in secret think-tanks within Lockheed, Boeing, & other corporate contractors will now have an avenue to be released publicly,” Mr. Sather tweeted.

Michael Salla, an author who promotes theories about secret U.S. space programs and longtime extraterrestrial presence on Earth, noted that Pentagon top brass oppose the establishment of a sixth branch of the military to patrol above the atmosphere.

“It is important to understand that by ordering the creation of a Space Force, Trump is shaking the bureaucratic and corporate tree that hides the Secret Space Program that the Air Force runs along with the National Reconnaissance Office, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency,” he posted on his ExoPolitics website.

He continued: “Large aerospace companies such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics, etc., supply the technologies and components for the Air Force’s Secret Space Program. Consequently, the Military Industrial Complex/Deep State has played a major role in setting space policy due to its ability to manipulate Air Force officials through the supply and acquisition process.”

In a series of books, Mr. Salla has detailed what he describes as “whistleblower/insider claims” about secret space programs at the Pentagon, including a Navy operation in deep space with mileslong space carriers that use Space Marine as a fighting force.

The outer reaches of the UFO community also believe that President Eisenhower signed a secret treaty in 1954 with an alien race known as the Greys. The two sides agreed in the “Greada Treaty” not to interfere with each other’s affairs. Also under the treaty, the Greys would share technology with the U.S. and the aliens would be allowed to abduct humans for various experiments, provided they submit the names of abductees to a secret government committee known as the “Majestic 12.”

The Trump administration described Space Force as a military branch charged with defending U.S. assets in space, such as satellites, and fending off cyberattacks.

The Defense Department for years warned that the U.S. is unprepared for confrontation in space with Russia and China, which have been building capabilities to knock out satellites that are vital to communications, navigation and intelligence.

The Pentagon prefers to keep space operations within the Air Force.

A draft of the Pentagon-backed legislation to establish the Space Force would organize it under the Air Force, similar to the way the Marines are organized under the Navy, according to a report by Defense News.

The president alone cannot create a military branch. It takes an act of Congress, though Mr. Trump has initiated the process.

Mr. Trump last week signed an order that established a Space Command to oversee the military’s vast operations beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.

The timing of Mr. Trump’s original Space Force announcement added to the conspiracy fervor. It came on the heels of a New York Times report that revealed a secret Defense Department program that for at least five years investigated UFOs. The program allegedly shut down in 2012, but officials said they continue to investigate UFO episodes.

There is also abundant evidence that the Pentagon has top-secret operations in space, such as spy satellites.

Jan C. Harzan, executive director of the Mutual UFO Network, or MUFON, which has been investigation UFO sightings since 1969, noted the Air Force’s unmanned X-37B space plane.

“It’s been up there two years at a time doing classified missions,” he said in an interview with The Washington Times.

The X-37B, basically a space drone that resembles a small version of NASA’s retired space shuttles, has flown clandestine missions in Earth orbit since 2010.

“I don’t really think [the Space Force] has anything to do with extraterrestrials or aliens. I know people are thinking it does,” said Mr. Harzan. “My personal opinion is that it is just that all the pieces of our military are doing the same thing and there is probably some benefit of putting it all under one head.”

Mr. Harzan doubted the government was getting closer to “full disclosure” of what he believes the government hides about aliens.

“I do believe that we have technology which has been reverse-engineered from aircraft that are not from here and that we are probably using that technology someplace. But are we trolling out amongst the stars like ‘Star Trek’ or something else? I don’t know that it has gotten that far,” he said.

Does Mr. Trump know the truth about extraterrestrial visitors?

“I would be shocked if the president was not briefed,” said Mr. Harzan. “How much they tell him, I have no clue.”





