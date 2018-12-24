The U.S. must investigate the death of the 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who died in U.S. Border and Customs custody, a U.N. human rights expert demanded on Monday.

Felipe González Morales, U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, called for an “in-depth, independent investigation” into how Jakelin Caal Maquin died on Dec. 8.

“Access to justice for her relatives should be granted, including but not limited to having legal representation in the proceedings in a language they understand well,” he said in a statement.

Should the U.S. government be found responsible, Mr. Morales said the family should be compensated and the U.S. should reform its immigration system, particularly the CBP.

Homeland Security officials said the girl and her father were found with more than 100 other migrants and taken into custody, but agents were not informed about the girl’s health issues until several hours later.

However, activists and Democratic leaders have contradicted the government’s story and accused agents of denying the family water.

Health officials suggest it appeared the girl suffered from a case of sepsis and died after enduring a heart attack, liver failure and respiratory failure.





