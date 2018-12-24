LAS VEGAS (AP) - The corporate owner of the Wynn and Encore resorts on the Las Vegas Strip is accusing a company building a $4 billion casino across the street of copying its building design.

Wynn Resorts Holdings has filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit alleging that Resorts World Las Vegas wants to mislead the public to believe its new 3,000-room project is affiliated with Wynn.

Malaysia-based Genting Group plans to open Resorts World in 2020.

Officials in Las Vegas did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

The lawsuit filed Dec. 21 includes photos of bronze glass and horizontal design elements on the curved facade of the Resorts World property.

It says that looks like the copyrighted design of Wynn properties in Las Vegas and the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau.





