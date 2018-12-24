Wall Street’s stockings appeared to have coal toes for 2018, as stock markets continued to drop sharply Monday morning after last week’s crushing falls wiped out much of the year’s gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had slid more than 200 points by mid-morning, leaving it at 22,230.51. Last week, the Dow lost almost 7 percent of its value, making it the worst week of trading since the crash in October 2008.

The continuing fall had many analysts talking about a bear market, something that hasn’t prowled Manhattan’s downtown canyons for years. A bear market, generally defined as a drop of 20 percent or more, has already bit the NASDAQ boards, which have dropped 22 percent since their record highs last August.

At this point, both the Dow and the Standard & Poor’s 500, another closely watched benchmark, are in red figures for 2018.

Officials scrambled in the usually sleepy pre-Christmas hours to reassure investors. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin spoke by phone Sunday with the heads of the nation’s six largest banks, a group that is being dubbed a “plunge protection team.”

Markets have been rattled throughout 2018 by interest rate hikes, and reports surfaced late last week that President Trump, who has fumed that the pace of rate increases has stalled a roaring economy, was considering firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Mr. Trump blamed the downturn in the economy on Mr. Powell in a Monday morning tweet and compared him to a golfer who “can’t score.”

The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch - he can’t putt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

While last week’s reports were not refuted in Washington, administration officials tried to downplay them over the weekend.

Monday’s drop was actually much steeper shortly after the bell, when the Dow’s loss topped 400 points, but trading then stabilized and the number began to climb.





