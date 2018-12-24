NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A Nashua woman has been charged with selling drugs that led to the death of a 22-year-old man.
The attorney general’s office said Monday that 26-year-old Kaylee Santos has been indicted on charges she sold fentanyl that caused the death of Jonathan Kohli in April 2016. She also was charged with sale of a controlled drug.
It was unclear if Santos has an attorney. She is due in court Jan. 18.
