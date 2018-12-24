Less than a month before its scheduled parade, the Women’s March leadership continues to be riven by racial and religious feuding, according to various reports.

In the latest iteration of the problem, Vanessa Wruble, an activist from Brooklyn long within the Women’s March leadership, claims she has departed from it after being accused of racism by black and latina activists, according to a story in The New York Times.

Ms. Wruble accused Tamika Mallory, an African-American woman who has called Louis Farrakhan “the GOAT” (greatest of all time), and a Latina, Carmen Perez, as prominent figures within the Women’s March whose verbal attacks on Jews prompted Ms. Wruble’s departure, according to the The Times’ account.

The development comes after the Women’s March has already seen accusations of anti-semitism engulf its leadership. Last month, the march’s founder, attorney Teresa Shook, publicly asked much of the leadership to step aside because of its embrace of the virulent anti-Semitism embodied in Linda Sarsour.

Ms. Sarsour is a controversial Muslim left-winger who advocates for elements of sharia law and whose virulent anti-Semitism has been denounced by the American Jewish Committee. Ms. Shook called out Mss. Sarsour, Mallory and Perez in November as among the problematic figures within the Women’s March leadership.

“In opposition to our Unity Principles, they have allowed anti-semitism, anti-LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful, racist rhetoric to become a part of the platform by their refusal to separate themselves from groups that espouse these racist, hateful beliefs,” Ms. Shook wrote in a Facebook page last month.

The Women’s March leadership has also come under fire recently for using security details from the Nation of Islam, Mr. Farrakhan’s organization that has long been linked to anti-semitic writing and themes.

Ms. Mallory and Ms. Perez denied Ms. Wruble’s account that they had told her Jews must confront their own role in racism, according to The Times.

At the same time, however, The Times reported Ms. Mallory said that white women “are not trustworthy,” and their statement seemed ambivalent on the issue.

“We’ve all learned a lot about how while white Jews, as white people, uphold white supremacy, ALL Jews are targeted by it,” Ms. Mallory’s statement read in part.

As a result of the latest fracture in its leadership ranks, there will now be two marches involving women next month in New York City: the Women’s March, which was founded after President Trump’s election and first marched in January 2017, and a new one called “March On,” organized by Ms. Wruble and others.

The March On parade will emphasize anti-Semitism, while the Women’s March will be left by women of color, according to The Times.





