By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 25, 2018

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot in North Las Vegas.

KLAS-TV reports North Las Vegas police say officers received a call about a shooting around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses tell police they were assisting the male victim who had been shot multiple times.

Medical responders say the victim died at the scene a short time later.

Police say the suspected shooter left the area and is still at-large.

